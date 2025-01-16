Did Salman Khan Favor Shilpa Shirodkar? Actress Addresses Bigg Boss 18 Speculation

Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted on Wednesday, just three days before the finale, leaving her upset yet happy. However, after coming out of the house, the ex-contestant spilled beans on her journey, friendship, game, and strategies inside the house. In addition, she also addressed the speculations of receiving favors from Salman Khan throughout the season.

Shilpa Shirodkar, in a candid conversation after her eviction, talked about her pure bond with Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang. At the same time, she wished not to encounter Rajat Dalal outside the house and called Avinash Mishra immature. But when asked about the emotional support and motivation she received from Salman Khan, Shilpa said, “Salman has been amazing to me through the journey, not only Salman but Bigg Boss also. And I’m so grateful and thankful; in fact, the weekend before last, there was a task about Fame where I picked my photo, and I said thank you, Salman. Because I feel every weekend, but there is a flip side also because when Salman talks during the weekend, the whole house goes against you because they feel Salman is favoring me, but Salman was just actually being him.”

Further, Shilpa highlighted that she didn’t have any relationship with Salman before the show as she met him on Bigg Boss and said, “Because we both come from the same fraternity, same time span, we are from the same timeline, colleagues and co-actors, that’s all it is. But I’m grateful because he gave me so much respect and love, and that respect comes from the kind of work I have done.”