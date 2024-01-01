Namrata Shirodkar glams up in black saree gown, Check out

Namrata Shirodkar just set the glam bar soaring in a jaw-dropping black saree gown that’s turning heads and making waves in the fashion scene! The spotlight is on this poly jersey and spandex masterpiece by S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, featuring a front slit and handcrafted patchwork detailing that screams elegance with a touch of sass. The price tag? A cool Rs. 50,500 – Well, sometimes glamour does get heavy on your pockets!

A closer look at the saree gown

Now, let’s talk details. This black poly jersey twisted draped saree gown isn’t just an outfit; it’s a fashion statement, and Namrata knows it. Picture this: a front slit that adds a dash of drama, and handcrafted patchwork that’s basically wearable art. If you’re thinking of stealing the spotlight at evening parties, this is your go-to glam gear.

Namrata, being the style maven she is, decided to keep it minimal yet oh-so-stunning. Wavy open locks? Check. Nude base makeup look? Check. But wait, it gets better. She threw on some hoop earrings, giving off major chic vibes, and topped it all off with stylish black shoes. It’s like she effortlessly sprinkled a dash of glam fairy dust and voilà – fashion magic!

So, whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or just here for the glam gossip, Namrata Shirodkar’s black saree gown escapade is the talk of the town. Get ready to take notes, because this isn’t just an outfit; it’s a masterclass in turning heads and slaying the style game. Fashion goals, anyone?