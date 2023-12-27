Namrata Shirodkar Parties With Ram Charan’s Wife And Others, See Photos

Namrata Shirodkar is a well-known actress and model in the entertainment world. She is also the wife of the Superstar Mahesh Babu. Though not active in films, the diva keeps buzzing in headlines with her social media dump. This time, the diva shares insights from last night’s Christmas celebration with her close ones.

Namrata Shirodkar’s Christmas Celebration With Close Ones

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata dropped several photos from the last night’s party. Throughout the photos, she can be seen posing with her girl gang, who are all decked in red dresses, serving Christmas vibes. The picture features Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana, director Nilima Divi and the party host Sabina Xavier.

Not only them she also posed with Shalini Bhupal, entrepreneur Deepti Reddy, her daughter Sitara and son Gautam, among others. All the pictures show how amazing the evening was with so many stars in one place. With the visuals, it is pretty much clear this is the same party where Allu Arjun reunited with his cousins, including Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others.

What is your reaction to these photos from last night’s Christmas celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.