“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot

Tollywood’s star Mahesh Babu recently set social media ablaze with a captivating photo series that showcased his impeccable sense of style. The actor, celebrated for his stellar performances on the silver screen, treated his fans to a visual feast by sharing a series of snapshots across his various social media platforms. In the first image, the ever-charming Mahesh sported a cream suit paired with a crisp white t-shirt, exuding an air of timeless debonair. In the second snapshot, he effortlessly rocked an all-black ensemble, donning a sweatshirt, pants, and sleek sunglasses, epitomizing the perfect blend of casual and cool. The third picture captured the actor in a laid-back blue sweater adorned with an artsy design, proving that his style knows no bounds. Accompanied by a simple yet intriguing caption, “HELLO! World,” Mahesh Babu’s photo series left fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe.

Namrata Shirodkar drops the same photoshoot again with special message.

The buzz around Mahesh Babu’s stylish photoshoot didn’t stop there. His wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, also took to her Instagram handle to share the captivating images. Showcasing nothing but pure love, and affection, she playfully referred to her husband as a “Hello Hottie,” definitely the words that resonated with fans who couldn’t help but gush over the actor’s effortlessly handsome looks.

Behind the scenes, the photoshoot was a collaborative masterpiece. Jatin Kampani, the talented photographer, captured Mahesh’s charisma through his lens. The creative direction was skilfully orchestrated by Amber Tikari, while Pattabhi Ramarao handled the actor’s makeup, and Aalim Hakim was responsible for Mahesh’s impeccable hair. The credit for the actor’s impeccable wardrobe choices goes to the dynamic styling duo Priyanka and Kazim of The Vainglorious, with the clothing supplied by the renowned Zegna. This photoshoot not only showcased Mahesh Babu’s timeless appeal but also the collective talent that brought this sartorial vision to life.