Movies | Celebrities

“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot

The buzz around Mahesh Babu's stylish photoshoot didn't stop there. His wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, also took to her Instagram handle to share the captivating images

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 03:00:24
“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862066
credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Tollywood’s star Mahesh Babu recently set social media ablaze with a captivating photo series that showcased his impeccable sense of style. The actor, celebrated for his stellar performances on the silver screen, treated his fans to a visual feast by sharing a series of snapshots across his various social media platforms. In the first image, the ever-charming Mahesh sported a cream suit paired with a crisp white t-shirt, exuding an air of timeless debonair. In the second snapshot, he effortlessly rocked an all-black ensemble, donning a sweatshirt, pants, and sleek sunglasses, epitomizing the perfect blend of casual and cool. The third picture captured the actor in a laid-back blue sweater adorned with an artsy design, proving that his style knows no bounds. Accompanied by a simple yet intriguing caption, “HELLO! World,” Mahesh Babu’s photo series left fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe.

Namrata Shirodkar drops the same photoshoot again with special message.

The buzz around Mahesh Babu’s stylish photoshoot didn’t stop there. His wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, also took to her Instagram handle to share the captivating images. Showcasing nothing but pure love, and affection, she playfully referred to her husband as a “Hello Hottie,” definitely the words that resonated with fans who couldn’t help but gush over the actor’s effortlessly handsome looks.

See photos:

“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862067

“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862068

“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862069

“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862070

Behind the scenes, the photoshoot was a collaborative masterpiece. Jatin Kampani, the talented photographer, captured Mahesh’s charisma through his lens. The creative direction was skilfully orchestrated by Amber Tikari, while Pattabhi Ramarao handled the actor’s makeup, and Aalim Hakim was responsible for Mahesh’s impeccable hair. The credit for the actor’s impeccable wardrobe choices goes to the dynamic styling duo Priyanka and Kazim of The Vainglorious, with the clothing supplied by the renowned Zegna. This photoshoot not only showcased Mahesh Babu’s timeless appeal but also the collective talent that brought this sartorial vision to life.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

All that sparkle! Namrata Shirodkar twirls in silver sequin silk saree and embellished blouse design 862162
All that sparkle! Namrata Shirodkar twirls in silver sequin silk saree and embellished blouse design
True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan 858204
True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan
Shocking!! Reason Pooja Hegde Opts Out Of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram 851452
Shocking!! Pooja Hegde Opts Out Of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, checkout reason
Mahesh Babu extends warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, read 849186
Mahesh Babu extends warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, read
Mahesh Babu To Share Screen With An International Star In Rajamouli’s Film 846766
Mahesh Babu To Share Screen With An International Star In Rajamouli’s Film
Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt wish for daughter Sitara on her 11th birthday 835436
Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt wish for daughter Sitara on her 11th birthday

Latest Stories

Divine! Shruti Haasan ditches ‘Goth’ slips in lavender gold Banarasi saree [Photos] 862090
Divine! Shruti Haasan ditches ‘Goth’ slips in lavender gold Banarasi saree [Photos]
Mrunal Thakur reveals her ‘true love’ to the world, what’s happening? 862057
Mrunal Thakur reveals her ‘true love’ to the world, what’s happening?
Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862044
Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos]
'Favorite Co-star' Says Neetu Kapoor Posing With Son Ranbir Kapoor 862114
‘Favorite Co-star’ Says Neetu Kapoor Posing With Son Ranbir Kapoor
In Photos: Pooja Hegde's Unbound Love For Silhouette Hours 862098
In Photos: Pooja Hegde’s Unbound Love For Silhouette Hours
Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday 862096
Shanaya Kapoor Shares ‘Unseen’ Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday
Read Latest News