EXCLUSIVE: Chahat Pandey on rift with Vivian Dsena, soft corner for Rajat Dalal & more

As Bigg Boss 18 is all set to reach the finale later this weekend, the stakes are higher and we have the final six contestants coming in to claim the big prize. But so close to the finale, Chahat Pandey became the latest to be eliminated.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Pandey went on to talk about her eviction, having a soft corner for Rajat Dalal, early rift with Vivian Dsena and more.

Q. Chahat, you got evicted just a week before the finale proceedings began. But you seemed happy. Why is that?

Chahat: Yes, I was happy and that was because my fans and followers have given me immense support, gave so many votes and love that in a 15-week show, I was there in the house for 14 weeks, and that matters the most to me. I will always remain thankful and grateful to them.

Q. Vivian Dsena, in the initial days wouldn’t allow you to use the washroom and that time, nobody was really standing up for you. How bad did you feel then?

Chahat: Those were the starting days and I wasn’t able to take a stand for myself at that time. It was also the situation where everyone was listening to Vivian and following him because he is a senior artist and all, so we need to obey him and not give it back to him. On my side, I did not like and I never liked his time or the way he would talk to me. That’s how the fight began and continued. I was the only one who would tell Vivian he is rude and arrogant.

Q. Yours and Rajat’s friendship was rather one-of-a-kind. On the one hand, both of you were close and on the other hand, y’all would nominate each other but you both maintained the friendship

Chahat; I am not sure but I would admit that I had a soft corner for him because of which things happened. But he was like a man who would hurt and try and coax later. He would try and come all the time to coax me and I am a very soft-hearted person, so I would melt to that. Hence, I would forgive him and let it go. But Rajat would repeat it again and again – saying things about me and making fun of me on my back. But I would say that he is a two-faced guy.

Q. Will you maintain a friendship with him post the show?

Chahat: No. I am sure everyone has seen how he turns face and he cannot stay true to his words, I cannot keep a friendship with him.

Watch the full interview below-