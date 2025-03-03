Vivian Dsena & Rubina Dilaik reunite on ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2

The upcoming Holi special of Laughter Chefs is set to bring a mix of cooking and entertainment, featuring both regular participants and special guests. Among the notable appearances, Vivian Dsena’s participation has drawn particular attention, as he reunites with Rubina Dilaik on screen after several years. The two previously worked together on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, one of Colors’ most well-received shows.

The special episodes will also welcome other well-known faces, including Shilpa Shirodkar, Sajid Khan, and Mika Singh. A recently shared promo gave a glimpse into the lighthearted moments between Dsena and Dilaik. In the clip, Dsena mentioned that since they were meeting after a long time, they had to share a dance. The duo was later seen enjoying a brief dance together.

During a cooking segment, Dilaik jokingly reminded Dsena about his past claim of showcasing his cooking skills. Host Krushna Abhishek then asked Dsena how often Dilaik scolded him during their time on Shakti. Dsena responded humorously, saying she never scolded him but instead went straight into arguments, making for a fun exchange on the show.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 has maintained steady viewership since its launch. The Holi special aims to add to its appeal by featuring these entertaining interactions and guest appearances. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite stars in a festive setting when the special episode airs.