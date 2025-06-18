Exclusive: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla join Colors’ Pati Patni aur Panga

Colors will soon bring to the TV screens an interestingly formatted reality show titled Pati Patni aur Panga, featuring celebrity couples. Many people believe that opposites attract, and this notion beautifully encapsulates the unpredictable nature of marriage. It’s the enchanting blend of two individuals—each with their distinct personalities, unique habits, and charming quirks—that creates a vibrant tapestry of life together. As they navigate their shared journey, mundane moments transform into cherished memories, rich with meaning and significance. This show delves into the deeper elements that contribute to the enduring magic of a marriage—the profound love that binds them, the persistent effort invested in nurturing their bond, the shared laughter that echoes through their days, and the small victories that arise in routine moments. All these components combine to forge a resilient relationship, keeping the flames of love alive and thriving amidst the everyday challenges of life.

Till now, the show has brought in amazing couples on the show that includes the newlyweds Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Comedian Sudesh Lehri with his wife Mamta Lehri, and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor with fiancé Milind Chandwani. The show will also see Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee in the show.

We now hear of celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla joining the reality show as contestants. They have been locked for the reality show, and will look to prove their prowess as a couple.

Experience the nok jhok on a big level in the show.