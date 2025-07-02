Rubina Dilaik Stuns In Purple Indo-Western Saree, Adds Bold Twist With Corset Crop Blouse Design

Rubina Dilaik is the queen of hearts. She never fails to serve fashion inspiration, and her latest look in an Indo-western purple saree is a testament to her experimental and modern fashion game. Additionally, this new look is the actress’s final glam for Laughger Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, which has just set the bar high.

Rubina has set the internet on fire with new photos on her social media handle. She flaunted her striking appearance in a purple saree with a bold twist—a corset-style crop blouse design that not only added bold vibes but also effortlessly blended tradition with modernity.

The Laughter Chefs S2 actress draped herself in a dark purple Indo-Western saree embellished with intricate embroidery and delicate details, which she paired with a strapless corset crop blouse, elevating the fashion bar. The outfit perfectly defined the actress’s curves while the bold statement made her look oh-so-breathtaking.

With her iconic style, Rubina left her tresses open, styled in a mid-part and straight, which enhanced her facial structure. However, with minimal makeup and nude glossy lips, she allowed her saree to take centre stage while her long diamond earrings beautifully added a glamour quotient. With her pretty smile and striking poses, Rubina made us fall for the desi girl vibe in western style.