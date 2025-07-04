Want Skin Like Rubina Dilaik? Here’s Her Go-To Pre-Makeup Skincare Routine

Television diva Rubina Dilaik is not only known for her stellar performances on screen but also her radiant, glowing, and beautiful skin. With or without makeup, the actress glows like a divine beauty. Undoubtedly, many wonder what her secret is to such beautiful skin, and the actress has revealed her secret that you must try.

On her YouTube channel, Rubina shared her pre-makeup skincare routine, which helps her makeup last longer, look natural, and doesn’t significantly affect her skin. Take a look below.

1) Icing The Face

This is the must-do thing for Rubina. The actress notes that applying ice before makeup helps seal the pores, which in turn protects the skin. Additionally, it helps to apply makeup more effectively. The actress shared that she prefers icing even when she is at home, and she applies it before applying sunscreen.

2) Chin Lift Mask

The next thing is a chin lift mask, which Rubina uses when she feels her face is puffy. The actress puts on the mask and allows it to take effect by keeping it on for twenty minutes.

3) Hydromer

A small quantity of hydromer, which helps keep the skin hydrated, is sufficient to lock in moisture and maintain skin health, followed by gentle dabbing of the face.

4) Shiseido Ultimune

Rubina applies this product to achieve a dewy feel on her skin, which is a trend nowadays, enhancing her makeup look. The actress emphasised that she uses this product only when she wants a dewy glow.

5) Farsali Liquid Glass

Lastly, Rubina concludes her pre-makeup skincare routine with an illuminating serum that adds a radiant glow to her skin.