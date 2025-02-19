Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Vivian Dsena shoots for Holi Special episode; supports good friend Rubina Dilaik

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-actors and good friends Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik will soon share the stage for the popular Colors reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2. Yes, the Holi special episode of the reality show is being shot with a star-studded cast set to grace the show.

Laughter Chefs in its Season 2 has been doing well, and has been entertaining audiences. For the Holi episode, Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik will unite once again after five long years, after Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Vivian was spotted on the sets of the show. He has specially flown down from Bahrain to shoot for the show, and this is going to be a fun treat for the audience.

As we know, Vivian and Rubina have been a hit Jodi on Colors, with their show hitting immense popularity. Audiences will get to see them together again, on a brand new show. As we know, Rubina Dilaik is one of the contestants participating in the show. Vivian comes in as the guest for the special episode.

It is believed that Vivian openly told the media present there, that he has come to support Rubina.

Are you all eager to see Vivian and Rubina together?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.