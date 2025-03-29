Asim Riaz & Rajat Dalal’s Heated Exchange: Real or Fabricated?

A video featuring Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal in a heated altercation has surfaced online. The footage, captured at a public event, shows both engaged in a tense exchange, drawing attention from attendees.

Both Asim and Rajat have been known for their quick tempers on reality shows. Their past confrontations in Bigg Boss highlighted their strong reactions to conflicts. Asim has also been in the spotlight before for his behavior during Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he had an argument with Rohit Shetty.

At the event, several well-known personalities were present. Amid the rising tension, Rubina Dilaik was seated nearby but stood up when the dispute escalated. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was seen stepping in to de-escalate the situation. The confrontation unfolded in an open space, with both individuals appearing unfazed by the surrounding audience.

The cause of the argument remains unclear. While the incident has sparked discussions online, some social media users speculate that it might be part of a promotional strategy. Comments on the viral video suggest differing opinions, with some criticizing their behavior and others questioning its authenticity.

The video continues to circulate widely, fueling conversations about the incident. Whether it was a genuine dispute or a planned stunt remains uncertain, but it has undoubtedly caught the public’s attention.