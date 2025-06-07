Nishi Tanwar Slams Roadies Insiders As ‘Chugli Chachis,’ Takes Dig At Shreya Kalra

After the Roadies finale on 1 June, ex-contestant Nishi Tanwar, who was part of the show this year, made a bold statement about the show, especially the insiders of the show. In her Instagram story, she is seen asking the Roadies makers if they have hired ‘Chugli Chachis’ as insiders as they are making distasteful comments about the contestants.

Nishi further took a dig at Shreya Kalra, who is a Podcaster. The Roadies contestant shared a screenshot of Shreya inviting Nishi on her podcast, which she denied. Nishi then questions if she is ill-mannered then why Shreya wants her on her podcast. She called Shreya fake and highlighted that she talked very politely with her, but it seems she should have talked rudely with her.

Nishi also mentioned Hamid’s name and shared that he abused her with a bad word, so why would she gel along with him as she is not here to listen to anyone’s abuse?

Hamid Barkzi also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story which seems to be meant for Nishi, saying, “Na samjh log humesha Na samjh hi rehte hai And jaise maine humesha bola hai not my upbringing ki i get into all this. Have a good day.”

Nishi Tanwar has been very bold and outspoken since the start of the Roadies Double Cross. However, what is your reaction on this matter?