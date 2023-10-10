Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17; Read Here

Television | News

Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17

Roadies fame Rishabh Jaiswal is in demand!! We might remember that he had made his entry in Star Plus’ popular show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut in the role of Nimrit, who was Dimple’s first husband. As we know, he had left his wife in the show, owing to her being raped. Now, Anupamaa has witnessed a big turnaround, wherein Dimple’s marriage to Samar (Sagar Parekh) has ended with the death of Samar. Yes, Dimple has turned a young widow and all eyes are on the makers, on how they navigate this character’s track for the future. At this juncture, there is a rumour that Rishabh Jaiswal who was seen in Roadies, might make his comeback to Anupamaa. However, the catch here is that he is also in talks for Colors reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

A report on pinkvilla.com states that Rishabh Jaiswal might also be in talks for Anupamaa for a return. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Reports in the media state that Rishabh has been approached for Bigg Boss 17. And this reality show being a biggie, many might assume that Rishabh might give his nod to the reality. However, the report above stated Rishabh’s mind and this is what he had to say!!

He is said to have told Pinkvilla.com, that he prefers to get back in Anupamaa, when he was asked about his offer for Bigg Boss 17.

Well, has the young actor offered a hint about what he wants? Will we see his comeback in Anupamaa? Only time will tell!!

