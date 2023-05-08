ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Roadies: Prince Narula disrespects Rhea Chakraborty on sets, shoot gets halted

Prince Narula allegedly spoke disrespectfully to Rhea during one incident and threatened her on Roadies set. This made her complain to the crew about his behavior. The shooting was subsequently halted, and Prince exited the set.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 18:42:56
Roadies: Prince Narula disrespects Rhea Chakraborty on sets, shoot gets halted

MTV’s popular show Roadies, which is coming back with its 19th season, is not even started but is already in news. As per the latest reports in India Today, Prince Narula, who is one of the gang leader, got into a heated argument with another gang leader Rhea Chakraborty

The gang leaders this time are Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula. According to reports, Prince has been trying to start a tiff with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty since the season started. Gautam diffused the situation on his end with his usual calm composure, and so did Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Prince allegedly spoke disrespectfully to Rhea during one incident and threatened her. This made her complain to the crew about his behavior. The shooting was subsequently halted, and Prince exited the set. Later, he even apologized to Rhea, but she did not accept. Both Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty refused to continue shooting with him.

Earlier, Prince and Gautam had refused to shoot Rhea. Gautam and Prince feared being harassed on social media because of Rhea. According to the reports, Rhea received a lot of trolling soon after the show’s advertising trailer was released. Some users also posted hate messages against Gulati and Narula, so both actors decided not to work with Rhea anymore.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here's why
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here's why
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty's workout swag in pink top and joggers is delightful
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty's workout swag in pink top and joggers is delightful
Rhea Chakraborty Looks Ravishing In Sheer Blue Gown, See Pics
Rhea Chakraborty Looks Ravishing In Sheer Blue Gown, See Pics
What A Diva: 5 traditional outfits that you should definitely steal from Rhea Chakraborty's festive wardrobe
What A Diva: 5 traditional outfits that you should definitely steal from Rhea Chakraborty's festive wardrobe
Rhea Chakraborty and her irresistible sunkissed glow
Rhea Chakraborty and her irresistible sunkissed glow
Latest Stories
Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Raises The Glam Quotient High In White Dress Paired With Orange Blazer
Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Raises The Glam Quotient High In White Dress Paired With Orange Blazer
Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra garners more headlines for his upcoming project “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.”
Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra garners more headlines for his upcoming project “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.”
It’s a wrap for Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Man’
It’s a wrap for Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Man’
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover
Skating To Cycling: Nia Sharma's Quirky Sides
Skating To Cycling: Nia Sharma's Quirky Sides
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Read Latest News