Roadies: Prince Narula disrespects Rhea Chakraborty on sets, shoot gets halted

MTV’s popular show Roadies, which is coming back with its 19th season, is not even started but is already in news. As per the latest reports in India Today, Prince Narula, who is one of the gang leader, got into a heated argument with another gang leader Rhea Chakraborty

The gang leaders this time are Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula. According to reports, Prince has been trying to start a tiff with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty since the season started. Gautam diffused the situation on his end with his usual calm composure, and so did Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Prince allegedly spoke disrespectfully to Rhea during one incident and threatened her. This made her complain to the crew about his behavior. The shooting was subsequently halted, and Prince exited the set. Later, he even apologized to Rhea, but she did not accept. Both Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty refused to continue shooting with him.

Earlier, Prince and Gautam had refused to shoot Rhea. Gautam and Prince feared being harassed on social media because of Rhea. According to the reports, Rhea received a lot of trolling soon after the show’s advertising trailer was released. Some users also posted hate messages against Gulati and Narula, so both actors decided not to work with Rhea anymore.

