CBI gives Rhea Chakraborty clean chit after closing investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially closed its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency submitted its final report to a Mumbai court, marking the end of an inquiry that lasted nearly five years – where it has been ruled as a clear case of suicide and Rhea Chakraborty has been given the clean chit.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Initial investigations by Mumbai Police classified it as a case of suicide. However, concerns raised by his family led to a formal complaint in Patna, alleging financial misconduct and other irregularities. This prompted the Supreme Court to transfer the case to the CBI.

The investigation went through multiple phases, drawing attention from various law enforcement agencies. Reports from Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital cited asphyxia as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the case expanded beyond its initial scope, leading to inquiries into possible financial fraud and narcotics-related issues.

Amid the developments, Rhea Chakraborty, who had been in a relationship with Rajput, was accused of financial mismanagement and other charges. She and her family were questioned by the CBI. However, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, maintained that she had no involvement in Rajput’s death. He stated that Chakraborty had moved out of Rajput’s home a few days before the incident and was not in touch with him afterward.

The case saw extensive media coverage, with multiple theories emerging over the years. While Mumbai Police initially pursued it as a suicide, the involvement of central agencies fueled further speculation. Public interest remained high as different narratives surfaced.

With the submission of the closure report, the CBI has concluded that no evidence suggests any criminal act. The agency’s findings align with the Mumbai Police’s initial assessment. However, the case remains a significant chapter in recent legal and media history.