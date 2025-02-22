Abhishek Kapoor Celebrates 12 Years Of Kai Po Che Says, “Some Films Don’t Just Live On Screen…”

When a film you have put in so much hard work and sweat succeeds, the feeling is beyond just happiness, and that’s how filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is feeling today. As his film Kai Po Che completes twelve years of release today, the director shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos and expressed his feelings with a long caption.

Kapoor shared photos of different sequences from the film featuring the lead cast, including the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadhwani, and other crew members. However, in his long caption, the director mentioned the unforgettable memories connected with the film, recalling the hard work and struggles during the shoot.

Abhishek wrote, “12 Years of Kai Po Che! Some films don’t just live on screen; they live in your heart, in your bones, in the spaces between memory & time. Kai Po Che! was one of those films. A story of friendship, dreams, & the unforgiving ways life can change in an instant.

I remember the dust on set, the heat of Ahmedabad, the sound of laughter between takes, & the quiet intensity when the cameras rolled.”

Further, Abhishek highlighted the talented actors and said, “I remember the fire in the three boys; young, hungry, & raring to go. Fully prepared in their craft, ready to serve their characters. @sushantsinghrajput , @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh weren’t just playing best friends, they became them. I was convinced they were Ishaan, Govi, & Omi. The master performer @manavkaul who walked on set and owned it .

A film isn’t rich by its scale, but by the people who make it.”

Lastly, he mentioned everyone related to the film, expressed his gratitude for making this film, and concluded that this film will always be special to him, from lessons learned to the people he met.

Kai Po Che, a 2013 film, is a sports drama starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. It was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures.