Sushant Singh Rajput’s father expresses hope for justice as the case gets a development

K.K. Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has voiced his hopes for justice as the case moves forward in court. Speaking to ANI, he shared his belief that the judicial process will provide clarity on his son’s death.

Singh expressed disappointment over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that the agency did not act promptly in its probe. However, he remains optimistic that the court proceedings will bring closure to the case. He also acknowledged the role of the current Maharashtra government, stating that he expects a fair outcome under its leadership.

Calling this period deeply challenging, Singh reiterated his firm stance that his son did not take his own life. He emphasized that his family continues to seek the truth and will not lose hope in the legal process.

Nearly five years after Rajput’s death, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rashid Khan Pathan. Pathan, who serves as President of the Supreme Court and High Court Litigants Association of India, has pushed for judicial intervention in the case.

The legal proceedings have drawn attention once again to the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death. Authorities are expected to review the existing findings as the court takes up the matter. Meanwhile, Rajput’s family and supporters await further developments, hoping for a resolution in the long-running case.