Ekta Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birthday, See Video

Today is the birthday of the talented, versatile, and everyone’s favorite, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been four years since his death, but he is still alive in the hearts of his fans and loved ones. Remembering the star, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her social media, leaving fans nostalgic.

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday anniversary, Ekta shared a video from the Pavitra Rishta days. The video shows the scene of Ankita and Manav’s marriage, with their romance, love, and chemistry throughout the show, along with the background music of Pavitra Rishta, which made fans emotional and nostalgic. Sharing this clip, Ekta, in her caption, wished the late actor, “Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day…… happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved !”

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talented, famous, and hard-working actors in Indian television and Hindi films. He became a household name as Manav from Pavitra Rishta alongside actress Ankita Lokhande, who he also dated before the breakup in 2016. Pavitra Rishta was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Later received major recognition for his work in films like Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kedarnath, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and more. On 14 June 2020, the actor died allegedly hanging on his fan.