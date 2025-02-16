Rhea Chakraborty Slays the Day in Leathers

Sporting a chic combination of leather and metallics, Rhea showcases how to rock edgy, fashion-forward pieces while keeping them polished and on-trend.

Rhea’s grey leather pants are the statement piece of this ensemble, hugging her frame perfectly and adding a touch of sleekness and sophistication. The pants are paired with a deep-neck silver shiny shirt that gleams under the light, adding a high-fashion metallic element to the look. The glossed finish of the shirt elevates the outfit, making it suitable for both day-to-night wear. Tucked neatly into the leather pants, the shirt brings the perfect balance of modern glamour and edgy appeal.

To complement the sleekness of her outfit, Rhea keeps her hair back into a high ponytail, allowing her flicked front strands to frame her face beautifully. This hairstyle gives the outfit a polished, clean finish while still maintaining an element of softness. Her makeup enhances her look even further with a warm brown palette, perfect for highlighting her features. A highlighter brings a glowing touch to her complexion, and the combination of brown and grey eyeshadow brings depth and dimension to her eyes. The heavy blush adds a rosy glow, making the makeup look youthful and vibrant.

Rhea finishes the outfit with silver hoop earrings, which add a touch of shine and modernity. A matching silver bracelet complements the accessories perfectly, tying the whole look together. Her brown boots are the final touch, grounding the outfit and adding an extra edge layer. The boots blend seamlessly with the rest of the look and inject a dose of attitude that complements the entire ensemble.

Rhea Chakraborty has truly nailed this bold and chic look, embracing a mix of modern metallics and classic leather to create a show-stopping outfit. Whether it’s the edgy leather pants, the metallic sheen of the shirt, or the perfectly coordinated accessories, Rhea sets the bar high for fashionistas everywhere. Her effortless yet daring style is one to watch.