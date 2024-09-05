Rhea Chakraborty’s Fashion Line Gains Momentum as More Celebrities Show Their Support

Rhea Chakraborty is embracing a new chapter in her life with her podcast Chapter 2, symbolizing fresh beginnings and personal growth. But that’s not all—Rhea has also ventured into the world of fashion, launching a unisex clothing line under the same name. The fashion label, which debuted just before Independence Day on August 15, has quickly caught the attention of celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.

So, what’s in common between Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shibani Akhtar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Aamir Khan? They’ve all been spotted supporting Rhea’s entrepreneurial venture by wearing pieces from her Chapter 2 collection. Whether in their day-to-day lives or on social media, these stars are proudly showcasing the brand. Aamir Khan made a particularly notable appearance wearing a Chapter 2 t-shirt during the second episode of Rhea’s podcast, where the two engaged in a candid and insightful conversation.

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared a photo of herself wearing a stylish bodysuit from Chapter 2, and another photo showcasing a chic pair of pants from the collection, captioned, “Found my go to T-shirt.” Rhea herself highlighted these looks of Fatima on her own Instagram story, praising Fatima’s effortless style. Jacqueliene Fernandez has also chimed in on the support, as she was spotted recently wearing pants from the Chapter 2 collection as well.

As Rhea Chakraborty’s fashion label continues to gain momentum, her podcast is also drawing significant attention. The latest episode, featuring a heartfelt discussion with Aamir Khan, has been well-received, highlighting the growing influence of both her podcast and fashion line.