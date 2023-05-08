ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava will be seen playing the lead roles in Shiv Yadav’s next web film revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 18:13:25
OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information about a new web film being rolled out.

As per the source, an upcoming yet-to-be-titled web film is in the making, which Shiv Yadav is producing. The project is said to be a simple story revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

Now, coming to the cast, IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava will be seen playing the lead roles. Bhavin and Atul will essay the roles of a son and a father, respectively.

This is the second time when the two talented actors, Bhavin and Atul, will come together. As earlier exclusively reported by us, the two stars also collaborated for the upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom. Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles.

Read Here: Exclusive: Atul Srivastava roped in for web film Mission Laila

Read Here: Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali bags Rashami Desai starrer web film

We contacted Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava but did not get a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 – 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

