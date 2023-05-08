Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava will be seen playing the lead roles in Shiv Yadav’s next web film revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information about a new web film being rolled out.

As per the source, an upcoming yet-to-be-titled web film is in the making, which Shiv Yadav is producing. The project is said to be a simple story revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

Now, coming to the cast, IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava will be seen playing the lead roles. Bhavin and Atul will essay the roles of a son and a father, respectively.

This is the second time when the two talented actors, Bhavin and Atul, will come together. As earlier exclusively reported by us, the two stars also collaborated for the upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom. Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles.

We contacted Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava but did not get a revert.

