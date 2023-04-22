ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Atul Srivastava roped in for web film Mission Laila

Atul Srivastava to be part of upcoming web film Mission Laila directed by Anup Thapa

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Apr,2023 09:00:51
Veteran actor Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., has bagged a new project.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rashami Desai, Gaurav Sharma, Sunil Pal, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Rajpal Yadav being part of the project.

We reached out to Atul but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News