Exclusive: Atul Srivastava roped in for web film Mission Laila

Atul Srivastava to be part of upcoming web film Mission Laila directed by Anup Thapa

Veteran actor Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., has bagged a new project.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rashami Desai, Gaurav Sharma, Sunil Pal, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Rajpal Yadav being part of the project.

We reached out to Atul but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.