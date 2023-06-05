Vote Now: Most Popular Actor/Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series: Amruta Subhash, Atul Srivastava, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantages of this type of digital field are there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the category of most popular actor/actress in a comic role in a web series at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3) Vote Now He’s a phenomenal actor in the true and literal sense of the term and literally anything that he does has always managed to win hearts. With every new project, he keeps getting better and once again in Gullak Season 3, he showed his true potential as an artiste.

Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3) Vote Now Given the popularity that Gullak Season 3 has enjoyed among the audience, another big nomination for the series isn’t really a surprise. Just like Jameel, even Geetanjali was absolutely at her very best and no wonder, she managed to tickle our funny bones with perfection

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2) Vote Now As a web series, Panchayat has managed to grab the attention of the OTT-consuming audience for a long time and well, one person who’s contributed immensely to it is Raghubir Yadav. No wonder, he deserves a special mention in this category.

Neena Gupta (Panchayat Season 2) Vote Now Well, whenever there’s a conversation around Panchayat Season 2, there’s absolutely no way we can ignore the contribution of Neena Gupta and what she’s brought into the scenario to make us laugh really hard. A must-have in this list of nominees.

Atul Srivastava (Ghar Waapsi) Vote Now This man has truly been proving his versatility and talent as an artiste for a long time and as far as recent work is concerned, Ghar Waapsi was another fine example of that. Well, no wonder we had to have him in our list of nominees for this category.

Amruta Subhash (Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.) Vote Now Last but certainly not the least, we have to talk about the phenomenal and supremely talented Amruta Subhash who’s been quite amazing as an artiste in all these years. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. was hilarious for real and one individual who’s contributed to the same immensely is Amruta. Quite a favourite indeed.

