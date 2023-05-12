ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya

Sunny Sachdeva, who is known for his work in projects like Sherdil Shergill, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Naagin 6 and Dharam Patnii, has bagged the web film Nazariya revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

12 May,2023
OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively informed audiences about an upcoming web film Nazariya by Shiv Yadav. The project is said to be a simple story revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

Earlier, we reported about actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava playing the lead roles. Now, we talented and young actor Sunny Sachdeva, who is known for his work in projects like Sherdil Shergill, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Naagin 6, and Dharam Patnii, has bagged the web film.

In this project, Bhavin and Atul will play father and son. This is the second time the two talented actors, Bhavin and Atul, will unite. As earlier exclusively reported by us, the two stars also collaborated for the upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom. Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles.

We contacted Sunny but did not get a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

