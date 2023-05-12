Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya

Sunny Sachdeva, who is known for his work in projects like Sherdil Shergill, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Naagin 6 and Dharam Patnii, has bagged the web film Nazariya revolving around a father and son’s bonding.

Earlier, we reported about actors Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava playing the lead roles. Now, we talented and young actor Sunny Sachdeva, who is known for his work in projects like Sherdil Shergill, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Naagin 6, and Dharam Patnii, has bagged the web film.

In this project, Bhavin and Atul will play father and son. This is the second time the two talented actors, Bhavin and Atul, will unite. As earlier exclusively reported by us, the two stars also collaborated for the upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom. Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles.

