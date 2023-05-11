ADVERTISEMENT
My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, revealed about his bond with his beloved mother

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 16:56:29
A mother is a very special and important woman in a man’s life. She is the first woman who symbolizes unconditional love to him. A mother-son relationship is a dynamic one. We can refer to the heartthrob Ishaan Dhawan, who rose to fame with his roles in shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana and Gud Se Meetha Ishq, as Mama’s boy as he is extremely close to his mother.

Today, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, revealed about his bond with his beloved mother, he said, “On this Mother’s Day, I want to express my gratitude to the woman who means everything to me, my mother. She’s not just a parent but my rock, my support system, and my best friend. Her unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life, and I couldn’t be more blessed to have her. And while playing the role of Dhruv in ‘Dhruv Tara’, I found another mother figure in my on-screen mom Susheela. Her kindness, warmth, and guidance have been an inspiration both on and off the screen. I am truly fortunate to have two amazing mothers, and I owe them everything.”

Also Read: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan reveals the best way to burn calories

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

