Young and talented star Bhavin Bhanushali, known for Commando 3, Shubh Saanj, and A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend, is set to entertain his fans in a new web film.

According to a credible source, Bhavin will be seen in an upcoming web film by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom. Rashami Desai and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles.

We reached out to Bhavin but did not get a revert.

