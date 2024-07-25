Bigg Boss OTT S3: Bhavin Bhanushali Reacts On Vishal Pandey’s Eviction- “Most Unforgivable Mistake”

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT season 3 contestant Vishal Pandey became the victim of co-contestant Armaan Malik’s slap, he has been making headlines. Several celebrities bashed the makers and the YouTuber for his violence and demanded Armaan’s eviction. But BB makers didn’t evict him on the grounds of a special case. Fans and followers were upset with the show, among which Vishal’s best friend Bhavin Bhanushali often shared his opinion and bluntly called Armaan Malik, a criminal. And now Bhavin reacted to Vishal’s eviction from the show and called it an ‘unforgivable mistake.’

Bhavin Bhanushali’s Reaction On Vishal Pandey’s Eviction

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bhavin shared a post uploaded on Official Jio Cinema’s Instagram handle. The post announced Vishal Pandey’s eviction, which made the content creator angry, and he penned a note calling Armaan Malik a criminal and Vishal’s eviction the show’s unforgivable mistake. In the short paragraph, he wrote, “First, they let him endure torture, and now if they Vie plan to evict him like this, this is the most unjust and disgraceful season ever! If the show wants to salvage any respect, they should be eliminating criminals like Armaan. Evicting Vishal would be the show’s most unforgivable mistake.”

Vishal Pandey was not officially evicted from the show. Jio Cinema mistakenly shared this post, which also hinted at Vishal’s eviction this weekend. However, after Jio Cinema shared the official post, Vishal’s fans and followers trolled Bigg Boss OTT S3.