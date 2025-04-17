Neil Nitin Mukesh & Jacqueline Fernandez go at loggerheads in JioHotstar’s ‘Hai Junoon’

JioHotstar’s upcoming original series Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate is all set to premiere on May 16, 2025. Set within the fictional Andersons College in Mumbai, the show traces the journeys of students competing in the high-stakes environment of the college’s elite music and dance scene.

The story revolves around two rival groups—The Misfits and SuperSonics. Pearl, played by Jacqueline Fernandez, leads The Misfits, while Neil Nitin Mukesh takes on the role of Gagan Ahuja, guiding the SuperSonics. The two groups differ not just in style but also in their approach to creativity, discipline, and success.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the series introduces a diverse ensemble featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Arnav Magoo.

As the students gear up for intense competitions and performances, the show focuses on what it takes to shine in a space where raw potential meets trained precision. With a blend of group dynamics, mentorship, and personal growth, Hai Junoon explores the pressures and possibilities that come with chasing a dream.

The series delves into whether unconventional spirit and bold ambition from The Misfits can challenge the polish and legacy of the SuperSonics. Through challenges on stage and off, the characters face choices that will shape their paths.

Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate promises a music-driven story rooted in identity, rivalry, and youthful ambition, will begin streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from May 16.

