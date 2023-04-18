Young and talented Gaurav Sharma, enthralled audiences in TV shows like Shaadi Mubarak, Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhod Aaye and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, has bagged a new project.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rashami Desai, Sunil Pal, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Rajpal Yadav being part of the project.

We reached out to Gaurav but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.