Young diva Rose Khan is a well-known name in showbiz. The actress, who has done movies like Commando 3 and Hit: The First Case and the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is currently seen playing the character of Parul in the Colors TV show, Dharam Patnii. Rose got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

I would love to go to a candlelight dinner in Paris at Eiffel Tower.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Titanic.

What is your dream date destination?

Paris is my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I haven’t proposed to anyone, so I don’t have any patao line basically.

What does love mean to you:

Love means everything to me.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are my favourite.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

For me, Brain is important.