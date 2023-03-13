Young diva Rose Khan is a well-known name in showbiz. The actress, who has done movies like Commando 3 and Hit: The First Case and the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is currently seen playing the character of Parul in the Colors TV show, Dharam Patnii. Rose got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.
How should your dream date look like?
I would love to go to a candlelight dinner in Paris at Eiffel Tower.
Your favourite romantic movie?
Titanic.
What is your dream date destination?
Paris is my dream date destination.
Favourite ‘patao’ line?
I haven’t proposed to anyone, so I don’t have any patao line basically.
What does love mean to you:
Love means everything to me.
Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are my favourite.
Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?
For me, Brain is important.