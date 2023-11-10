Exclusive: Atul Srivastava joins the cast of Kaphal

Veteran actor Atul Srivastava, who has entertained his fans in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., has bagged a new project. As per a reliable source, the actor will be seen in ‘Kaphal’, a web series commissioned by Himshrri Films and Disney+ Hotstar.

Arushi Nishank initiated her production house, ‘Himshrri Films’, a few years ago, and produced ‘Kaphal’. As the producer of Kaphal, Arushi reflected on the challenging yet inspiring journey, emphasising the demanding work required every day to turn this dream into reality. The web series is directed by Prem Mistry, who has helmed several popular shows and films.

Kaphal boasts a stellar cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila. Kaphal is an effort to reconnect the people of Uttarakhand with their state. As many as 150 local artists are involved in the web series. Along with this, the music and beauty of the mountains will be shown to the world through the show. The web series will be shot in various locations in Nainital

We reached out to Atul but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey shares a heartwarming note for Real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Also Read: It is a huge responsibility to carry forward the legacy of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priti Amin