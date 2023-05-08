Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan and Teri Meri Doriyaan over the last week.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama. Anuj decided to get back to Anupamaa, and he notified about his coming by sending out a message to Anupamaa and even calling her family. Anupamaa was eagerly waiting for his arrival. On the other hand, Maaya expressed her desire to stay with Anuj when she opened up on her love for him. She persuaded him to stay back with her and Anu. However, Anuj categorically refused and told Maaya not to interfere in his pesonal love life. Anuj gave himself a good shave and he packed his bags to leave. Anupamaa amidst all this, saw the tragedy of the passing away of Bhairavi’s father. She took up the kid’s responsibility and found her to be way mature when compared to her age. Kavya had a showdown with Vanraj when he stopped her from going to welcome Anuj. He asked Kavya to leave his house, if she wanted to go. Kavya found support in the Shah family members.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw the summer camp drama intensifying when Ruhi got jealous of Abhimanyu and Abhir’s closeness. Ruhi who has always got her Poppy’s love felt that she did not get the same love from Abhimanyu. On seeing Poppy working happily on activities with Abhir at the summer camp, Ruhi got jealous and pulled down the entire set up of the camp with her destructive behaviour. While the organizers and other parents ridiiculed Aarohi for her upbringing, Akshara stood tall and supported her sister and even Ruhi. Akshara realized the change that Ruhi was affected with, and talked to Abhimanyu about it. She told Abhimanyu that he should rather concentrate on Ruhi than indulging in spending time with Abhir. This conversation got overheard by Manjiri and she was pained when she got to know of Abhir being the Birla heir and son of Abhimanyu. Manjiri immediately went to the Goenka house and opened up on this secret, thus shocking everyone there. There was a huge altercation that happened between Askhara and Manjiri wherein Manjiri humiliated Abhinav for hiding the truth for so many years. Akshara pounced in to support Abhinav. She not only called him a great father but also a great family man. However, in her argument, Akshara ended up telling everyone that she has not been in a marital relationship with Abhinav for all these years.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week the shocking drama of Palki being held for stealing a necklace at the jeweller’s shop. Shaurya was the one who stealthily put the necklace in Palki’s bag. However, Rajveer was around to help out Palki. Rajveer proved Palki’s innocence by getting hold of the CCTV which clearly showed Shaurya’s hand in it. Rajveer and Palki decided to teach Shaurya a lesson. They went to the award function where Shaurya was about to launch his music company. They gatecrashed at the event to avenge Shaurya. At the event, Rajveer planned big to teach Shaurya a fitting lesson. Shaurya was about to receive his award when Rajveer planned his mission. Rishabh almost had a face-to-face meet with Preeta when he heard her voice at the market. However, he failed to see her. At the award function, before the crowd assembled, Rajveer exposed Shaurya and even showed the CCTV footage as proof. This ended in Shaurya being humiliated in public.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony TV show produced by Neela Telefilms saw the twist with the car arriving at Gokuldham society. All residents cheered for Jethalal as Babita received the car. However, Babita read the letter that Jetha had written to her and all of them got to know about the confusion. They wanted to know who was the one who removed the ink from the coupon. However, Jetha refused to mention the name. Babita though was happy as her dream had come true. Tapu Sena was angered as Bhide stopped them from playing cricket at night. Bhide also read Tapu’s message on Sonu’s phone which angered him all the more. Bhide decided to spy on Tapu and Sonu. What were they up to?

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week dramatic incidents at the hospital where Nehmat saved an injured Sartaj. She brought him home and believed that Sartaj is a man that holds money in great regard. Ekam and Harleen started life afresh, but Harleen went about in her search for Nehmat. She was soon startled to know about Nehmat’s closeness with Sartaj. Harleen met Nehmat for one last time where she was shocked to to see Nehmat’s strange behaviour. Nehmat showed her weird behaviour by telling Harleen that she has moved on from Ekam. Harleen got offended seeing Nehmat moving on from Ekam. Harleen got angry and told Nehmat that she will from now on not allow Ekam to remember or recollect Nehmat. Big drama happened when Naaz married Balbeer. She told Jasmine that she will torment Harleen as she is her new mother-in-law. Ekam got angry to see Naaz married to her Chachaji. On the other hand, there was a big revelation of Sartaj being a Randhawa by birth. He will be revealed as the cousin of Ekam. Sartaj brought Nehmat to his home, Mogha. However, due to an accident, Nehmat was injured and unconscious while she was with Sartaj on her way to Mogha. Sartaj brought home his dulhan, and Ekam was stunned on seeing Nehmat with Sartaj.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw huge drama over the last week with Garry’s wedding getting finalized with Shanaya. This was worrisome news for Sahiba. She wanted to escalate her plan but the pre-wedding activities at the Brar house did not allow Sahiba to go out. Garry turned Seerat against Sahiba when Sahiba found out that Seerat and Garry met. Santosh on the other hand, got furious as Seerat went out of the house without her knowledge. She decided to marry her off soon. Karan, Seerat’s friend came to the house and announced of marrying Seerat even after knowing everything. Sahiba and Garry had a tiff which resulted in Sahiba about to slap Garry. This was seen by Angad who got infuriated. Sahiba sent out a letter with Garry’s wedding invitation card so that Seerat can come to the Brar house where she can plan Garry’s expose.

