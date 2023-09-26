Digital | News

[Exclusive] Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nahi jeeta Bigg Boss OTT: Roadies contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar

Exclusive Interview with MTV Roadies Season 19 contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar, Talks about Bigg Boss OTT fame Elvish Yadav.

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Sep,2023 18:49:23
[Exclusive] Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nai jeeta Bigg Boss OTT: Roadies contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar 855697

Elvish Yadav, a familiar name in the entertainment world, achieved stardom after winning the coveted title on the hit reality show Bigg Boss OTT. His journey to victory was celebrated by many, but it seems that not everyone is entirely in awe of his triumph. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, a MTV Roadies Season 19 contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar shared his thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT win.

In an intriguing twist, he both praised Elvish’s victory and took a subtle jab at his gameplay. He admitted to being a supporter of Elvish Yadav during his Bigg Boss OTT journey, citing their shared Haryana roots as a point of connection.

The former contestant did not hold back in applauding Elvish’s triumph on Bigg Boss OTT. He acknowledged the significance of Yadav’s win and the hard work that led to this achievement, echoing the sentiments of many fans who celebrated the victory. However, the conversation took an interesting turn when Thara Bhai Jogindar offered a nuanced critique of Elvish’s gameplay during his time in the Bigg Boss house. He said, “Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nai jeeta Bigg Boss.”

Check the video here!

Thara Bhai Jogindar also revealed about his fight with Prince Narula which happened during Roadies. Joginder, widely known as Thara Bhai Joginder, was eliminated from ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’. The ex-contestant, who was previously part of Prince Narula’s gang but later joined Gautam Gulati’s gang, got eliminated from the show due to a leg injury. His gang leader chose him to leave the show.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Confides In Shehnaaz Gill's Show That He Has NOT Received His Prize Money 854302
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Confides In Shehnaaz Gill’s Show That He Has NOT Received His Prize Money
Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav’s song ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ wins over internet, former pens heartfelt note 853548
Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav’s song ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ wins over internet, former pens heartfelt note
“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner 850267
“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner
Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’ 843823
Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’ 843659
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’
Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner 843012
Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Latest Stories

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855615
Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace
"Lakshay Chaudhary: Transforming the Digital Landscape with Humor, Influence, and Empowerment" 855699
Lakshay Chaudhary: Transforming the Digital Landscape with Humor, Influence, and Empowerment
Roll Out the Red Carpet for a Cinematic Culinary Extravaganza: 'Filmy Masala' Premieres on News9 Plus Lounge 855701
Roll Out the Red Carpet for a Cinematic Culinary Extravaganza: ‘Filmy Masala’ Premieres on News9 Plus Lounge
RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh looks dreamy as she twirls in white gown 855695
RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh looks dreamy as she twirls in white gown
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose 'Bollywood Scam' and Its Impact on 'The Vaccine War' 855652
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose ‘Bollywood Scam’ and Its Impact on ‘The Vaccine War’
Caught On Camera: Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal's Street Adventure 855690
Caught On Camera: Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal’s Street Adventure
Read Latest News