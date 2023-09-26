[Exclusive] Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nahi jeeta Bigg Boss OTT: Roadies contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar

Elvish Yadav, a familiar name in the entertainment world, achieved stardom after winning the coveted title on the hit reality show Bigg Boss OTT. His journey to victory was celebrated by many, but it seems that not everyone is entirely in awe of his triumph. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, a MTV Roadies Season 19 contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar shared his thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT win.

In an intriguing twist, he both praised Elvish’s victory and took a subtle jab at his gameplay. He admitted to being a supporter of Elvish Yadav during his Bigg Boss OTT journey, citing their shared Haryana roots as a point of connection.

The former contestant did not hold back in applauding Elvish’s triumph on Bigg Boss OTT. He acknowledged the significance of Yadav’s win and the hard work that led to this achievement, echoing the sentiments of many fans who celebrated the victory. However, the conversation took an interesting turn when Thara Bhai Jogindar offered a nuanced critique of Elvish’s gameplay during his time in the Bigg Boss house. He said, “Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nai jeeta Bigg Boss.”

Thara Bhai Jogindar also revealed about his fight with Prince Narula which happened during Roadies. Joginder, widely known as Thara Bhai Joginder, was eliminated from ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’. The ex-contestant, who was previously part of Prince Narula’s gang but later joined Gautam Gulati’s gang, got eliminated from the show due to a leg injury. His gang leader chose him to leave the show.