A big update of s coming in for all fans and admirers of Roadies fame Kriti Verma.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Kriti Verma who’s earlier appeared in shows like Roadies and Bigg Boss Season 13 is allegedly under scanner for all the wrong reasons. As per reports in the media, Kriti has been allegedly receiving laundered funds, proceeds of crime. Not just that, she also has apparent links with a key accused and involved in the fraudulent issuance of a tax refund case from the Income Tax Department. She was earlier a tax officer and she’s now herself getting investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in a 263 crores money laundering case. She has now been called multiple times by the ED officials for questioning in the matter.

