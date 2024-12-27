Bigg Boss 12’s Srishty Rode Diagnosed With Pneumonia: Learn The Causes And Prevention

Bigg Boss 12 star Srishty Rode recently jetted to Amsterdam, Europe, for her vacation. But the plan turned into a nightmare as the actress fell sick. Recently, she was hospitalized in Amsterdam after getting diagnosed with pneumonia. On Thursday, the actress shared photos and videos from the hospital where she looked in critical condition. In her caption, the actress revealed that she struggled to feel better so that she could return to India, but after a few days, she is finally in Mumbai. However, she is still recovering, as her doctors suggest that it may take a few months for her to recover fully. This has alarmed the need to analyze the causes of pneumonia and how to prevent it.

Causes Of Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that disturbs breathing, leading to pain and difficulty. It can be caused by several factors, such as bacteria, fungi, aspiration pneumonia, and hospital-acquired pneumonia.

Basic Symptoms Of Pneumonia

A person diagnosed with pneumonia may have symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue.

How To Prevent Pneumonia

It’s the best option to prevent pneumonia by following a few things. Firstly, you should take a vaccination to tackle these issues. Good hygiene is a must: wash your hands properly, avoid touching your face, avoid smoking, eat healthy food, stay active, and manage chronic health issues.