Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan

Adil Khan, ex-husband of controversial Bollywood personality Rakhi Sawant, has entered into wedlock once again. He married Somi Khan, known for her appearance on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’. The ceremony took place in the royal city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. As per reports in India Today, Adil and Somi have chosen to keep their nuptials under wraps for the time being, preferring to avoid unnecessary controversies. However, they have expressed their intention to address the media and make their union public once they return to Mumbai.

Somi gained fame alongside her sister, Saba Khan, during their stint on Bigg Boss 12, where they captured the audience’s attention with their candid personalities. Notably, Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of that season, showcasing the immense popularity and influence of the show.The union of Adil and Somi comes amidst a backdrop of past turmoil. Adil was embroiled in a series of allegations raised by his former wife, Rakhi Sawant, leading to his arrest on February 7th of this year. Sawant accused him of infidelity and physical abuse during their tumultuous marriage.

Following his release from custody, Adil made startling claims against Rakhi in his first media interaction, further adding to the sensationalism surrounding their past relationship. Adil and Rakhi had tied the knot in July of the previous year, marking a short-lived marriage. This isn’t the first time Rakhi Sawant has experienced marital woes. Prior to her union with Adil, she was married to Ritesh, with whom she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.