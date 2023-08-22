Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on divorce controversy, read

Adil Khan Durrani, the former husband of Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, has stepped into the spotlight to address the long-standing controversies surrounding their marriage and divorce. Organizing a press conference, he unveiled a series of previously undisclosed truths about their tumultuous relationship.

Rakhi Sawant had earlier filed an FIR against Adil, accusing him of various wrongdoings, including physical assault, religious conversion pressure, financial exploitation, and theft of jewellery. Adil, during the press conference, expressed his intention to shed light on his side of the story, hinting at the possibility of undisclosed facets of their relationship.

Adil stated, “Women like Rakhi are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything. Our Constitution has been protecting women in a way that even if they scream rape, we’d get arrested.”

In a revealing account of events, Adil explained, “I’m a simple businessman from Mysore. After Rakhi returned from London, I found out that she was in contact with Ritesh. I would see him texting and calling her. I overheard Ritesh saying to Rakhi, ‘The 7 days we spent in the UK were wonderful…’ Then Rakhi went to Bigg Boss Marathi.” as quoted by Zee News.

Adil claimed to possess substantial evidence of Rakhi and Ritesh’s interactions following her marriage to him, including videos of hotel lobbies, photographs, and other proofs. He questioned, “Her legal documents stated she was single, how could I doubt that? My biggest mistake was trusting Rakhi.”

Previously, Rakhi had accused Adil of having another woman in his life, which led to a flurry of allegations including theft, unnatural sex, dowry harassment, and more. Adil’s decision to speak out comes after a prolonged period of silence, during which he vowed to share his side of the story and address the allegations against him.