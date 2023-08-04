ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Rakhi Sawant performs ‘ritual’ of breaking five eggs on her head to find a ‘loyal husband’

Rakhi revealed her peculiar ritual, sharing her baba's prophecy that breaking these eggs would attract a magnetic and devoted life partner. Amidst laughter and bewilderment, the actress went ahead and executed the bizarre act, leaving everyone in awe of her unique approach to romance.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Aug,2023 10:00:47
Bollywood’s controversial queen, Rakhi Sawant, recently stole the limelight with her latest stunt. Armed with five eggs and a baba’s advice, she embarked on an unconventional quest to find a loyal husband. The actress made heads turn as she broke the eggs on her head, believing it to be the key to everlasting love.

During her interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi revealed her peculiar ritual, sharing her baba’s prophecy that breaking these eggs would attract a magnetic and devoted life partner. Amidst laughter and bewilderment, the actress went ahead and executed the bizarre act, leaving everyone in awe of her unique approach to romance.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the drama queen. After the ritual, Rakhi got caught in a sudden downpour, leaving her with smelly eggs in her hair. Undeterred, she expressed her hope that the divine intervention would lead to the fulfilment of her heart’s desire – a loyal husband who stands by her through thick and thin.

Beyond her love life, Rakhi has been making waves with her bold announcement of filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Adil Durrani Khan, who is currently serving time behind bars. In a flamboyant manner, she celebrated her newfound freedom with a lively “breakup party,” dancing to the beat of a dhol, capturing the essence of her larger-than-life persona.

Not one to shy away from speaking her mind, Rakhi turned her attention to the rising prices of vegetables, particularly tomatoes. The actress didn’t mince her words as she vented her frustrations and questioned the government about the alarming hike in food prices, leaving everyone wondering what her next move might be in this crusade against inflation.

