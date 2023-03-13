Naatu Naatu, the RRR song has made India proud yet again!! And this time it is at the level of the Oscars. Yes, Indian cinema saw a new high today when the RRR film song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars Nite. Musician MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the award on the international stage today.

While the whole Nation is appreciating this effort of Naatu Naatu on the global stage, our own Rakhi Sawant does not stay behind. She takes the limelight on herself as she performs the splendid Naatu Naatu step.

What’s more? She also teaches her fans and well-wishers how easy this step is. She explains with great detail and interest, the foot movements that the song needs.

She is also seen dancing to Naatu Naatu, and also putting in the trademark Rajinikanth step into it.

