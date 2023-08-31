Movies | Celebrities

"Rakhi Nahi Fatima Bolo," Says Rakhi Sawant After Returning From Her Spiritual Journey In Mecca

Rakhi Sawant recently performed Umrah in Mecca to get rid of all her sins. After returning from her holy journey, the diva asked paps to call her Fatima and not Rakhi

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 Aug,2023 15:00:02
"Rakhi Nahi Fatima Bolo," Says Rakhi Sawant After Returning From Her Spiritual Journey In Mecca 847491

The sensational queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make it to the headlines. The actress is back from Mecca after performing the holy Umrah. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant went to Saudi Arabia with her friends for the holy pilgrimage. She returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning, and she was welcomed with love and a floral shower at the airport.

As the actress comes out of the gate, paparazzi gather around her to welcome her. The paps shouted ‘Rakhi, Rakhi’ to take a shot, and that’s when the actress asked to call her, “Rakhi nahi Fatima bolo.” Obeying her command, the photographers and paparazzi began calling her Fatima.

A man tried to put a garland around her neck, but she refused and stepped back. While a woman also did the same, and she allowed her to do so.

However, when a report asked her if she had changed her name on the papers, replying to him, she said, “God made me just like this; he loves me just how I am. He doesn’t need me to change documents or my name.”

Rakhi Sawant converted her religion from Hindu to Islam after tying the knot with Adil Khan. But later, she accused him of being abusive and filed a complaint against him. Adil Khan has been in jail for the past few months. However, after coming out of jail, along with his friends, he started to bash Rakhi in the media.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on divorce controversy, read 844757
Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on divorce controversy, read
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi 843966
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi
Watch: Rakhi Sawant performs ‘ritual’ of breaking five eggs on her head to find a ‘loyal husband’ 840084
Watch: Rakhi Sawant performs ‘ritual’ of breaking five eggs on her head to find a ‘loyal husband’
Mika Singh moves Bombay High Court to quash 2006 molestation case involving Rakhi Sawant 795779
Mika Singh moves Bombay High Court to quash 2006 molestation case involving Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant Mimics Malaika Arora's Walk By Flashing Her Butt, Netizen Calls 'Nautanki Aaurat' 791177
Rakhi Sawant Mimics Malaika Arora’s Walk By Flashing Her Butt, Netizen Calls ‘Nautanki Aaurat’
Rakhi Sawant Shows Us The Perfect 'Naatu Naatu' Step; Check Here 784476
Rakhi Sawant Shows Us The Perfect ‘Naatu Naatu’ Step; Check Here

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News