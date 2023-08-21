Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi

When you name the biggest entertainers in India, Rakhi Sawant undoubtedly tops the chart with her antics. She is bold, blunt, and badass. She is often called as ‘Chalti Firti Entertainment.’ However, sometimes her behavior to say whatever she wishes drags her problem. Likewise, a throwback video of the actress apologizing to filmmaker Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi has raged the netizens.

Rakhi Sawant Apologizes Karan Johar For Speaking in Hindi

Karan Johar, the famous filmmaker and the host of Koffee With Karan, invited Rakhi Sawant on his show in his second season in 2007. During the chat, Rakhi Sawant apologised to the filmmaker for not speaking in English but Hindi. She said, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, then Sanjay ji called me on the film set. The shoot of Saawariya was going on, and Rani was also there, he stopped the entire shoot and said me ‘Rakhi, you are my favourite’ I’m your big fan.” She expressed her happiness to hear that from the director.

Further, she said, “Today I’m not talking to you in English because Only I can understand my English; neither you will not the audience will understand it. So thought I should talk in Hindi, Please forgive me.” Reacting to this, Karan Johar said, “Why not Hindi is our National language and you should proud on it.”.

However, netizens’ reactions are different from this. Let’s check. A user wrote, “She should not have had to apologise for speaking in Hindi, poor thing, karan brought her on to humiliate her, shes actually a darling.”

The other said, “Idiot Karan, Hindi is not our “Rashtrabhasha”, India don’t have any national language. We’ve 22 official languages.”

The third said, “Why can’t these Bollywood actors speak in hindi.why theyfeel happy in speaking in their accented english.all the time.rakhi is a relief among those pretenders.”

What’s your reaction to this? Share with us.