Mika Singh is one of the finest and most entertaining singers that we have in the country. It’s been quite many years now that Mika Singh has been a part of the entertainment industry. He has delivered many interesting songs and well, that’s why, he is quite a sensation. Whenever Mika Singh comes up with a new and engaging track for fans, it is nothing less than extremely exciting for all his fans. Mika Singh is more often than not in the news and limelight for all the right reasons. This time however, it is slightly different.

Mika Singh moves Bombay High Court In Rakhi Sawant Case:

In the year 2006, Rakhi Sawant had filed an FIR against Mika Singh for allegedly kissing her forcibly. As per reports, Mika Singh has now moved Bombay High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him 17 years back. Mika’s petition reportedly claimed that the 2006 case should be quashed as the accused and the complainant have now amicably solved their issue.

Beginning of new friendship:

Some time back, both Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant were spotted together by the paparazzi after the controversy and that proved for real that the animosity is over. See below folks –

