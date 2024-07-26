Mika Singh gifts a luxury car worth Rs 1.35 cr to his lead singer, Nikki Singh

Singer Mika Singh is known to be an open-hearted man and magnanimous time and again where he doesn’t shy away from expressing his love and admiration not just verbally but by a gesture as well.

On that note, Singh showed the ultimate act of generosity by going on to gift a luxury car worth Rs 1.35 cr to the lead singer of his live shows, Nikki Singh.

Singh gifted a swanky Mercedes GLS to Nikki Singh as the duo went on to pose with the new car-

For the uninitiated, Nikki Singh has been working with Mika Singh for a while now and has been frequent with her appearances with the singer time and again when they are headed out for an event or so. The duo, along with their entire group even went on to perform at the much-talked-about Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding.

Apart from his live shows, Mika Singh also continues to stay active with playback singing as he sings bangers across industries time and again.

He recently sang the song, Dhokha in the movie, Sarfira, the song Suttebaaz Haseena in the film, Wild Wild Punjab. In fact, he is also set to act alongside uncle and legendary singer Daler Mehndi in the upcoming films Welcome To The Jungle. Mika also continues to be active on social media and at times, finds himself in the centre of several topics owing to his take on it.