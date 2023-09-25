Watch: Rakhi Sawant saves an 'oops moment' in see-through yellow georgette saree

In a recent viral moment that had the internet buzzing, the ever-controversial Rakhi Sawant found herself at the centre of attention once again. The Bollywood diva was spotted striking a pose for the paparazzi in an outfit that left everyone spellbound. Rakhi’s ensemble featured a sheer, plunging-neck, embellished yellow blouse with full sleeves, exuding sheer elegance and glamour.

Her ensemble was undoubtedly the stunning, embellished, see-through georgette yellow saree that she effortlessly draped. The saree accentuated her curves and added an aura of sophistication to her overall look. Rakhi complemented this ensemble with her signature long wavy blonde hair, which cascaded down her back, adding an element of drama to her attire.

Rakhi’s makeup was on point, with sleek eyebrows, a mesmerizing smokey metallic eye shadow look, and understated nude lips. The combination of these elements highlighted her facial features and further enhanced her glamorous appearance. To add a touch of traditional charm to her contemporary saree look, she adorned herself with a pair of stunning jhumkas, which added a hint of grace to her ensemble.

Rakhi Sawant’s Oops moment

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Rakhi as she posed for the eager paparazzi. In an ‘oops’ moment that was captured on camera, the actress appeared to stumble briefly. Nevertheless, she quickly regained her composure and gracefully recovered from what could have been a wardrobe malfunction, all while maintaining her stability and confident conduct.

Check out-

Rakhi Sawant’s viral saree moment not only showcased her impeccable sense of style but also her ability to handle unexpected situations with grace and charm