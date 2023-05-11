ADVERTISEMENT
Roadies gang leader Rhea Chakraborty says, “Aapko kya laga, mein darr jaungi…”

Rhea Chakraborty’s first promo of the show Roadies is doing rounds on social media. In the video, she climbs down from a rope and says, “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi?”

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 16:42:41
The upcoming season of Roadies will feature three gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty. Sonu Sood will be the host. The show is yet to begin, but it is already in the news. Recently, as per reports in the media, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula declined to shoot with Rhea after being harassed on social media due to shooting with her, who was subjected to heavy trolling after the trailer of Roadies was released.

Post this fight, another tiff happened on the set when Prince Narula spoke rudely and threatened Rhea Chakraborty. This behaviour prompted Rhea to report Prince to the show’s crew, causing a pause in filming while Narula left the set. Although Prince later apologized to Rhea, she did not accept it.

Amidst their fight, Rhea’s first promo of the show is doing rounds on social media. In the video, she climbs down from a rope and says, “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi?” She pauses to laugh and adds, “Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hai auditions pe.”

Rhea started her career with television when she starred in MTV India’s TVS Scooty Teen Diva and became the first runner-up. Later, she turned host for MTV shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. In 2012, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and later forayed into Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Rhea grabbed headlines following her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her following a drug case after Sushant’s death.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News