‘The Traitors’ Review: Host Karan Johar powers this game of trust and deception

The Traitors, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a fresh and interesting show. This reality game show based on the British format has suspense, strategy and twists with every episode.

Content and presentation

The concept of the show is quite unique. This game of trust and deception between 20 contestants keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. The tension that builds up after every task makes the show even more interesting.

Hosting

The biggest highlight of the show is Karan Johar’s hosting. His poker face game is amazing. The way he controls every situation, asks questions and maintains suspense is commendable. Karan has presented this format very well in his style.

Contestants’ performance

Talking about the contestants, Apoorva Makhija and Purav Jha are playing the game brilliantly. It is fun to watch the strategy, mind and presence of mind of both of them. The rest of the contestants like Urfi Javed, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Elnaz Norouzi, Lakshani Manchu, Raftaar, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others are also contributing well to the show.

Important moments

In the first episode, Raj Kundra, Purav Jha and Elnaz became Traitors and they eliminated Sahil. In the Circle of Doubt, Raj Kundra is eliminated from the game. In the third episode, Lakshmi is murdered and Karan Kundrra is also eliminated.

Location

The show is shot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, which gives a royal touch to the show and makes it visually very attractive.

Overall

The Traitors is a great binge watch show. If you like strategic games, mystery and plot twists then you will definitely like this show. A new episode is released every week on Thursday, which keeps the excitement alive.

Rating: 3.5/5