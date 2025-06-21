Tejasswi Prakash On Not Teaming Up With Karan Kundrra: ‘Too Expensive Together!’

Popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is busy with her work commitments these days, and also remains in the headlines for her relationship. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Tejasswi spoke openly about why she and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra are not seen in any project together.

Tejasswi jokingly said, “I think people want to see us together, but both of us together are very expensive.” With this statement, she explained in a light-hearted manner that the return of both of them onscreen together is not possible at the moment. She also said that at present both are busy with their respective projects and have not signed any joint project.

Recently, rumours of Tejasswi and Karan’s breakup also started flying on social media. On this, Tejasswi said that she and Karan just laughed and reacted to these things. She clarified that both are still together and are currently focusing on their respective careers.

Regarding her upcoming project, Tejasswi said that she is currently focusing on physical transformation, especially losing weight. However, she did not give much information about her new project.

When asked about marriage, Tejasswi said, “There is no plan for marriage at the moment. Yes, people like our pairing very much, but Karan is doing well in his life and I am also moving forward in my career.”

Fans are definitely waiting for the onscreen pairing of Tejasswi and Karan, but for now both will continue to showcase their talent in different projects.

