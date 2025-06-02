Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 16 Years Of Pavitra Rishta – “Whatever I’m Today Is Because Of Pavitra Rishta”

Actress Ankita Lokhande is undoubtedly a popular name in the television world, and all the credit goes to her first-ever lead on-screen character, Archana Deshmukh, from Pavitra Rishta. Recently, the show completed sixteen years, and to celebrate this milestone, Ankita made a vlog expressing the importance of the show in her life.

Ankita’s vlog began with the actress waking up early in the morning. She highlighted that June is special for her, and so does the June rain. Furthermore, Ankita revealed that June 1, 2009, was the day her show Pavitra Rishta first aired. The actress wishes to keep Pavitra Rishta alive in her heart because this has given her so much; it has made her. She says, ‘Whatever I’m today is because of Pavitra Rishta.’

Further, Ankita thanked her fans and viewers who showered immense love on Pavitra Rishta. She also wished that makers would produce such shows. Talking about the creator, she thanked Ekta Kapoor for the big opportunity that made her the star she is today.

Pavitra Rishta started on June 1, 2009, and ran for five long years, with its last episode airing on October 25, 2014. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, who also paid tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande celebrated the day with her on-screen mother-in-law, Usha Nadkarni. Sharing her feelings, Ankita said that she has learned everything from Pavitra Rishta, and whatever she is today, the credit goes to the show only.