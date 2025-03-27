Ashi Singh’s Floral Lehenga Vs Ankita Lokhande’s Plain Saree: Who Is Soaring Hot In Traditional Style?

In the world of traditional fashion, TV stars Ashi Singh and Ankita Lokhande always put their best foot forward, wearing timeless attire in different colors and styles. Recently, Ashi graced her look in a floral lehenga set while Ankita rocked a plain saree, drawing a comparison between the two about who is soaring hot in traditional style.

Ashi Singh’s Floral Lehenga Glam

Ashi picked a vibrant blue floral lehenga, exuding fresh and youthful charm. The actress wore a blue cut-out blouse featuring intricate floral patterns and pastel hues, making her attire a go-to choice for festive occasions. She teamed her look with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a pretty floral print, adding a touch of sophistication. The attire perfectly highlighted her curvy, while with her open hairstyle, smokey and dramatic makeup with a pretty necklace, and maan tika, the diva looked like a sight-to-behold.

Ankita Lokhande’s Simple Saree Charm

Ankita ditched the trend of heavy and sparkling sarees with a simple mustard yellow pre-stitched saree that the actress draped like ethereal beauty. In the plain and simple saree, the actress added a fiery tadka with her designer blouse that effortlessly helped her attire shine. The blouse has a low plunging neckline with ruffle details all over, creating a bubbly and cool vibe. With minimal makeup, huge dangles, and confidence, she liked breathtaking.

It is difficult to choose between Ashi Singh and Ankita Lokhande in terms of style, but when it comes to who is soaring hot, Ankita nailed her saree look, flaunting her figure in the striking photo, raising the temperature.