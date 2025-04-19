Ankita Lokhande Candidly Taunts Mother-in-law Ranjana Jain ‘Saas Yahi Hoti Hai’ – Here’s Why?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the town. Not only that, Ankita’s fun-filled bond with her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, often grabs attention in the headlines. However, this something Ankita candidly taunted her mother-in-law and the reason behind will relate to every daughter-in-law.

In the latest vlog on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s YouTube channel Anvi, the couple headed to their farmhouse in Bilaspur. After arriving at the location, Vicky’s mother Ranjana was tired and Ankita is seen ordering her husband Vicky to massage his mother’s leg. Capturing the moment, Ankita asked Ranjana how she was feeling as Vicky was massaging her legs.

Ranjana praised Vicky and the actress asked her to praise her. Ranjana then stated that Ankita is capable, but she is not using her capabilities. Ankita candidly reacted to this, saying ‘Gadbad ho gayi’. She further said how much capabilities she will have to show, claiming that after doing all the work she is getting to hear this. Furthermore, she said, “Yahi Hota hai Saas Yahi Hoti Hai.”

Ankita also confronted Ranjana. She asks her behind the camera Ranjana praises her, but on camera, why does she always say bad about her? Ranjana and Vicky laughed. Lastly, Ranjana praised Ankita, revealing that she stays very nicely at her in-law’s house.